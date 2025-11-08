Sabres injured And Ill Unavailable At Start Of Key Road Trip

The Buffalo Sabres are heading out on the road for four straight, starting with a Saturday night tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Sabres are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to St. Louis at home, which ended a streak of seven straight games of earning at least a point, but the club has lost five of the last six games and is in 8th place in the Atlantic Division.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff provided an update prior to the club leaving for North Carolina on Friday, where he indicated that team captain Rasmus Dahlin would be taking a temporary leave of absence from the club and is returning to Sweden.

The club announced that defenseman Zac Jones would be recalled from AHL Rochester. The 25-year-old was signed as a free agent in July and is leading the Americans in scoring with 13 assists in 11 AHL games. Ruff also provided an update on forwards Jason Zucker, Jiri Kulich, and Zach Benson. Zucker (illness) and Kulich (ear) were placed on IR retroactive to last weekend, while Benson was day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

"Kulich went through some further testing, we're waiting for a final, but he won't be ready. Zucker has dealt with an illness (and) still isn't feeling well. I don't believe he's even going to make the trip with us," Ruff said. 'Benson skated (Friday) morning early, just in a track suit, so that's a positive. Will he be ready for Utah (on wednesday)? There's a possibility."

