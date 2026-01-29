Sabres Injury Update: Luukkonen Will Miss “A Little Bit Of Time”

Alex Lyon is expected to start against the Kings, and will be going for a club-record 10th consecutive victory. Ruff also updated the status of Jordan Greenway, who missed three of the five road games with mid-body issues that have plagued him since last season. Greenway has struggled this season, with just one goal in 33 games. The big winger skated on Thursday, but is still being re-evaluated for the injury that is clearly affecting his play.