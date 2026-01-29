Sabres Injury Update: Luukkonen Will Miss “A Little Bit Of Time”

Buffalo goalie could miss the Olympics with a lower-body injury.
The Buffalo Sabres held an optional morning skate at KeyBank Center on Thursday prior to their match against the Los Angeles Kings. The Sabres are coming off a successful road trip, going 4-1 with wins over Nashville, Montreal, the NY Islanders and a 7-4 victory in Toronto on Tuesday.
In the game, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left the game in the first period after allowing a goal to the Leafs Auston Matthews, and did not practice on Monday, as he was being examined by the club’s medical staff. On Tuesday, head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that the Sabres netminder will miss some time with a lower-body injury, which could affect his status for the upcoming Olympics.
"He's gonna miss a little bit of time. I'd say right now, we're looking at a week and then see where he's at." Ruff said. "We really haven't talked about (the Olympics) yet. We don't want to rule it out. Let's just see where we get by early next week."
Alex Lyon is expected to start against the Kings, and will be going for a club-record 10th consecutive victory. Ruff also updated the status of Jordan Greenway, who missed three of the five road games with mid-body issues that have plagued him since last season. Greenway has struggled this season, with just one goal in 33 games. The big winger skated on Thursday, but is still being re-evaluated for the injury that is clearly affecting his play.