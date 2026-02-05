Sabres Injury Update: Norris Held Out Until After Olympic Break

The Buffalo Sabres will finish out their schedule before the Olympic break against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night and will do so without center Josh Norris. The Sabres center began practicing last week and indicated that he would return when he felt 100% and that the two-and-a-half week break would not be a factor, but head coach Lindy Ruff indicated on Thursday morning that he did not feel that Norris was ready to return.