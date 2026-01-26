Sabres Injury Update: Norris Slowly Progressing, Good News On Bryson, Danforth

Norris has been out since mid-January with a rib injury.
The Buffalo Sabres practiced at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday before traveling up to Toronto to take on the struggling Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The Sabres have rebounded from a pair of losses with three road victories, and the contest marks the end of their five-game road swing. Head coach Lindy Ruff provided an update on some of the Sabres injured players, with some troubling news regarding center Josh Norris and good news about defenseman Jacob Bryson.
Norris suffered a rib injury from a cross-check in the victory over Philadelphia on January 15 and previously has been listed as week-to-week. Ruff stated he is improving every day, but cast doubt whether the 26-year-old will play in the near future.
"Josh is better, in the training room today and progressing,” Ruff said. "I doubt (that he's back by the end of the week), unless he gets on the ice here pretty quick, and then we're going to balance whether it's the right idea with all that time coming off. I think we'll make sure we do the right thing in his case."
The Sabres have six games remaining before the Olympic break, and it is possible that the club allows Norris to slowly ramp up and return late next month when the NHL schedule resumes. Ruff indicated that winger Justin Danforth, who has been out since mid-October, could return after the break, and had encouraging news about injured defenseman Jacob Bryson’s upper-body injury suffered in the win over Montreal last Thursday.
"Actually, we got good news on him. It'll just be sort of a pain management thing where he can get back on the ice." Ruff said. "Depends on how he feels. I would still put him in a category of getting back to practice like a day-to-day type of thing."