Sabres: Insider Provides Latest On Alex Tuch's Buffalo Future

"While I’ve heard 'some' discussion between Buffalo and Alex Tuch, it is clearly not enough to get a deal done. The Sabres have indicated they are not interested in 'making their team worse,' a wise decision considering how hot they’ve been. To me, that says they could keep Tuch even if not signed, and if I was in charge, I’d do it. There come times you have to think about the now, reward your players and your fans," Friedman wrote.