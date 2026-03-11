Sabres Keep Rolling With Win Over Sharks; Chances Of Tuch Re-Signing Are Fading

"We've had some productive talks with (Alex), and we've expressed our desire to sign him, and we'll continue doing that." Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen said after the deadline. "I told his agent that we're not going to make our team weaker if we don't get a deal done by trade deadline. We're not trading him, and we didn't, because we want to strengthen our team and not make it weaker, and Alex is obviously a huge part of it. So now we're going to continue those talks and hopefully get a deal done before July 1."