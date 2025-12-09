Sabres Key Forward To Miss Time With Injury

The Buffalo Sabres have received some tough injury news.

According to Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, Jason Zucker is set to "miss some time" due to a lower-body injury.

With Zucker being one of the Sabres' top forwards, this is certainly less than ideal for the Atlantic Division club. This is especially so when noting that the Sabres are trying to move up the Eastern Conference, where they are currently in last place.

Zucker has also been playing some strong hockey for the Sabres before suffering his injury. In his last 10 games with the Sabres, he has recorded five goals and 12 points. This included him posting three goals and five points in his last four games for the Sabres.

Now, the Sabres will need to adjust without having Zucker in their lineup while he is injured. They will certainly miss him while he is sidelined.

In 21 games so far this season with the Sabres, Zucker has posted nine goals, nine assists, and 18 points. This is after he had 21 goals, 32 assists, and 53 points in 73 games for the Sabres during this past season.