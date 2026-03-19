Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Sabres Know The Way To San Jose cover image

Sabres Know The Way To San Jose

Michael Augello
8h
featured
249Members·3,486Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Buffalo Sabres - San Jose Sharks Game Preview

3/19/26 - 10:00pm at SAP Center, in San Jose, CA

Buffalo – 42-20-6 | - 90  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

San Jose  – 32-28-6 | - 70 points – 6th place in the Pacific Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.5% (17th)

Penalty Kill – 83.2% (3rd)

San Jose

Power Play – 19.9% (18th)

Penalty Kill - 78.8% (17th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 68 GP, 34 G, 36 A, 70 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 64 GP, 13 G, 47 A, 60 PTS

Alex Tuch: 65 GP, 28 G, 29 A, 57 PTS

San Jose

Macklin Celebrini: 66 GP, 35 G, 60 A, 95 PTS

WIll Smith: 53 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS

Alexander Wennberg: 65 GP, 13 G, 31 A, 44 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (19-8-3, 2.59 GAA, .913 Sv %)

San Jose   – Alex Nedeljkovic (13-10-3, 2.85 GAA, .901 Sv %)  

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Who is the Sabres most surprising standout this season?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs  - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

Noah Ostlund  - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley -  Zach Metsa

Ex. Luke Schenn

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)

 

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in 17 of their last 20 contests (16-3-1), including wins in 10 of their last 11 games. Since Dec. 9 and entering play on Wednesday, the Sabres ranked first 

among all NHL teams in wins (31) and points (64). They had recorded six more wins and 10 more points than the next-closest team in that span (Carolina). Buffalo has registered 27 regulation wins since Dec. 9, the most among all NHL teams in that span. Colorado’s 20 regulation wins in that time is the next-closest mark. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary.  The Sabres are riding a franchise-record 11-game road point streak (10-0-1) that dates back to Jan. 20 at Nashville.

Tage Thompson has tallied 47 points (21+26) in 39 games since Dec. 9 and his 19 even-strength goals in that span were tied for the second-most among all NHL skaters entering play on Wednesday.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 31 points (9+22) in his last 25 games, including 12 points (2+10) in his last nine contests. With one more even-strength point, Dahlin will pass Mike Ramsey on Buffalo’s all-time list for even-strength points by a defenseman and gain sole possession of second place in franchise history.

Ryan McLeod has collected five assists in his last five games.

Alex Tuch has nine points (6+3) in his last eight games.

Jack Quinn (4+2) and Jason Zucker (4+2) have each registered six points in their last six contests.

Alex Lyon has made 298 saves on 322 shots (.925) in 11 games played since Jan. 20.

Dating back to Jan. 19, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in nine 

games and he has made 222 saves on 240 shots (.925) in that span.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
San Jose SharksBuffalo Sabres
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
1