Sabres Know The Way To San Jose

among all NHL teams in wins (31) and points (64). They had recorded six more wins and 10 more points than the next-closest team in that span (Carolina). Buffalo has registered 27 regulation wins since Dec. 9, the most among all NHL teams in that span. Colorado’s 20 regulation wins in that time is the next-closest mark. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary. The Sabres are riding a franchise-record 11-game road point streak (10-0-1) that dates back to Jan. 20 at Nashville.