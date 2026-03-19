Sabres Know The Way To San Jose

3/19/26 - 10:00pm at SAP Center, in San Jose, CA
Buffalo – 42-20-6 | - 90 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
San Jose – 32-28-6 | - 70 points – 6th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 20.5% (17th)
Penalty Kill – 83.2% (3rd)
San Jose
Power Play – 19.9% (18th)
Penalty Kill - 78.8% (17th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 68 GP, 34 G, 36 A, 70 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 64 GP, 13 G, 47 A, 60 PTS
Alex Tuch: 65 GP, 28 G, 29 A, 57 PTS
San Jose
Macklin Celebrini: 66 GP, 35 G, 60 A, 95 PTS
WIll Smith: 53 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS
Alexander Wennberg: 65 GP, 13 G, 31 A, 44 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (19-8-3, 2.59 GAA, .913 Sv %)
San Jose – Alex Nedeljkovic (13-10-3, 2.85 GAA, .901 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Zach Metsa
Ex. Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Jordan Greenway (undisclosed, Jan. 22; injured reserve)
Notes
The Sabres have earned at least one point in 17 of their last 20 contests (16-3-1), including wins in 10 of their last 11 games. Since Dec. 9 and entering play on Wednesday, the Sabres ranked first
among all NHL teams in wins (31) and points (64). They had recorded six more wins and 10 more points than the next-closest team in that span (Carolina). Buffalo has registered 27 regulation wins since Dec. 9, the most among all NHL teams in that span. Colorado’s 20 regulation wins in that time is the next-closest mark. Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since the team fell in three straight from Dec. 3 at Philadelphia to Dec. 8 at Calgary. The Sabres are riding a franchise-record 11-game road point streak (10-0-1) that dates back to Jan. 20 at Nashville.
Tage Thompson has tallied 47 points (21+26) in 39 games since Dec. 9 and his 19 even-strength goals in that span were tied for the second-most among all NHL skaters entering play on Wednesday.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 31 points (9+22) in his last 25 games, including 12 points (2+10) in his last nine contests. With one more even-strength point, Dahlin will pass Mike Ramsey on Buffalo’s all-time list for even-strength points by a defenseman and gain sole possession of second place in franchise history.
Ryan McLeod has collected five assists in his last five games.
Alex Tuch has nine points (6+3) in his last eight games.
Jack Quinn (4+2) and Jason Zucker (4+2) have each registered six points in their last six contests.
Alex Lyon has made 298 saves on 322 shots (.925) in 11 games played since Jan. 20.
Dating back to Jan. 19, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in nine
games and he has made 222 saves on 240 shots (.925) in that span.