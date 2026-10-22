Sabres Lack Of Offensive Punch A Growing Concern For Ruff

"We talked about missed nets, missed opportunities. I think we're 31st or 32nd in terms of missed nets. I thought we had some great looks in the first period. Some good looks in the second period too. I still think we miss the net too often," Ruff said. mentioned. " Our guys got frustrated.... and then we turned into trying to get a little bit too fancy when we hit the line. We had to get it below the line, win some battles. Those battles got to turn into opportunities.”