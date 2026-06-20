Sabres Long-Term Extension For Zach Benson Could Signal Tuch’s Departure

The 21-year-old winger is coming off an impressive nine-point performance in the playoffs after his third NHL season, and according to Weekes, the Sabres are looking to sign him to a seven-year deal in excess of $7 million per season, similar to what the club inked linemate Josh Doan to during the season. Benson is a restricted free agent this summer and has played the third-most games of any player selected at the 2023 NHL Draft (only Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli have played more).