Sabres Long-Term Extension For Zach Benson Could Signal Tuch’s Departure

The 21-year-old winger scored five goals in Buffalo’s first playoff appearance in 15 years
Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen indicated in his comments at the season-ending media availability last month that at the top of his agenda was to work on extensions for defenseman Bowen Byram and winger Zach Benson. A report this week from TSN’s Darren Dreger indicated that one of those items may be more difficult than expected, as Byram’s name has begun circulating in trade speculation, but ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported on Friday that the Sabres are working on a long-term extension for Benson.
The 21-year-old winger is coming off an impressive nine-point performance in the playoffs after his third NHL season, and according to Weekes, the Sabres are looking to sign him to a seven-year deal in excess of $7 million per season, similar to what the club inked linemate Josh Doan to during the season. Benson is a restricted free agent this summer and has played the third-most games of any player selected at the 2023 NHL Draft (only Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli have played more).
"We locked up Josh early, because we saw the character, the competitiveness, and potential for a leadership role long to the future." Kekalainen said. "(Zach is a) true core piece that fills all the boxes, maybe not the height, (but) everything else. The way he plays, how he's just relentless, a dog on the bone. I can't say enough good things about Zach Benson. He's got skill, he's got hockey sense, he's got instincts. He's relentless, he's a competitor."
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The Sabres enter the summer with just under $12 million in available cap space, with Benson, and forward Peyton Krebs as restricted free agents and wingers Alex Tuch and Beck Malenstyn as unrestricted free agents.The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, and The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun all reported last week that there is a significant gap between the Sabres and Tuch on a new deal.
The 30-year-old is expected to draw the most attention on July 1 and is reportedly looking for more than $10 million per season on a long-term deal. With the Sabres limited cap space this summer, if they lock up Benson to an extension, it would likely mean the end of any chance of re-signing Tuch, unless they clear out other contracts to make room.
Buffalo could facilitate some return for Tuch, by trading him his negotiating rights before the start of free agency or doing a sign-and-trade at or around the NHL Draft, as Toronto did with Tampa Bay defenseman Darren Raddysh on Friday, but that would likely result in a mid-round pick, as the Lightning got for the pending free-agent blueliner.