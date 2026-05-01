Sabres Looking To Close Out Bruins And Avoid Seventh Game

A win tonight would mark Buffalo’s first playoff series win since they defeated the New York Rangers four games to two in the 2007 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Buffalo is 5-2 in playoff series all-time when leading 3-2 and 2-1 on the road when leading 3-2 entering Game 6. The Sabres’ four goals allowed over the last three games are the fewest the team has allowed in any three-game span in the playoffs since May 9 to 14, 1999 (3).