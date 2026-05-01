Sabres Looking To Close Out Bruins And Avoid Seventh Game

Stanley Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Quarter-Final - Game 6
Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins Game Preview - Sabres Lead Series 3-2
5/1/26 - 7:30 pm at TD Garden, Boston, MA
Buffalo – 50-23-9 | - 109 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Boston – 45-27-10 | - 100 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play(Reg) – 19.5% (21st)
Power Play(Playoffs) - 1 for 20 - 5% (15th)
Penalty Kill(Reg) – 81.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 14 for 16 - 87.5% (6th)
Boston
Power Play(Reg) – 23.4% (9th)
Power Play(Playoffs) - 2 for 16 - 12.5% (11th)
Penalty Kill(Reg) - 77.0% (24th)
Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 100% - 19 for 20 (2nd)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 5 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS
Bowen Byram: 5 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 PTS
Peyton Krebs: 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS
Boston
David Pastrnak: 5 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS
Morgan Geekie: 5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS
Viktor Arvidsson: 4 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (2-1, 1.18 GAA, .953 Sv %)
Boston – Jeremy Swayman (2-3, 2.87 GAA, .910 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex., Tanner Pearson,, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Conor Timmins
Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)
Noah Ostlund (lower body, Apr 28; unspecified)
Notes
A win tonight would mark Buffalo’s first playoff series win since they defeated the New York Rangers four games to two in the 2007 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Buffalo is 5-2 in playoff series all-time when leading 3-2 and 2-1 on the road when leading 3-2 entering Game 6. The Sabres’ four goals allowed over the last three games are the fewest the team has allowed in any three-game span in the playoffs since May 9 to 14, 1999 (3).
Alex Lyon has posted a .953 save percentage in his first four appearances in the playoffs, the best mark by a Sabres goaltender in any four-game span in the playoffs since Dominik Hasek from April 21 to 27, 1999 (.963). It is the best save percentage by a Sabres goaltender in their first four playoff appearances with Buffalo all-time.
Bowen Byram has recorded five points (3+2) in his last four games, the most by a Sabres defenseman in a four-game span in the playoffs since Tyler Myers from April 20 to 26, 2011 (1+5). Byram is one goal away from moving into a tie for the most goals by a Sabres defenseman in a single playoff year.
Peyton Krebs (2+3) has registered five points (2+3) in five playoff games thus far and he is the first Sabres forward to tally five or more points in the first five playoff games of their career since Tim Connolly from April 22 to 30, 2006 (3+4). Krebs’ plus-6 rating through the first five games of the series is tied with Alex Tuch for the team lead.
Tuch has posted six points (3+3) through the first five games of the series, the most by a Buffalo forward in a five-game span in the playoffs since Thomas Vanek from April 16 to 27, 2007 (5+1). With a point today, Tuch would become the first Sabres skater to register seven or more points in their first six playoff games with Buffalo since Daniel Briere from April 22 to May 2, 2006 (3+6).
Tage Thompson has registered five points (2+3) through the first five games of the series, including an assist in back-to-back games.