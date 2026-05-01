Logo
Buffalo Sabres
Powered by Roundtable
Sabres Looking To Close Out Bruins And Avoid Seventh Game cover image

Sabres Looking To Close Out Bruins And Avoid Seventh Game

Michael Augello
8h
featured
273Members·3,617Posts
MikeInBuffalo@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Stanley Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Quarter-Final - Game 6

Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins Game Preview - Sabres Lead Series 3-2 

5/1/26 - 7:30 pm at TD Garden, Boston, MA

Buffalo – 50-23-9 | - 109  points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Boston  – 45-27-10 | - 100 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play(Reg) – 19.5% (21st)

Power Play(Playoffs) - 1 for 20 - 5% (15th) 

Penalty Kill(Reg) – 81.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 14 for 16 - 87.5% (6th) 

Boston

Power Play(Reg) – 23.4% (9th)

Power Play(Playoffs) - 2 for 16 - 12.5% (11th)

Penalty Kill(Reg) - 77.0% (24th)

Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 100% - 19 for 20 (2nd)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 5 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS

Bowen Byram: 5 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 PTS

Peyton Krebs: 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS

Boston

David Pastrnak: 5 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

Morgan Geekie: 5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS

Viktor Arvidsson: 4 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (2-1, 1.18 GAA, .953 Sv %)

Boston  – Jeremy Swayman (2-3, 2.87 GAA, .910 Sv %) 

 

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Can the Bruins extend the series to a seventh and deciding game?

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs   - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan 

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn  

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex., Tanner Pearson,, Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Bowen Byram 

Logan Stanley - Conor Timmins 

Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season) 

Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)

Noah Ostlund (lower body, Apr 28; unspecified)

 

Notes

A  win tonight would mark Buffalo’s first playoff series win since they defeated the New York Rangers four games to two in the 2007 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Buffalo is 5-2 in playoff series all-time when leading 3-2 and 2-1 on the road when leading 3-2 entering Game 6. The Sabres’ four goals allowed over the last three games are the fewest the team has allowed in any three-game span in the playoffs since May 9 to 14, 1999 (3).

Alex Lyon has posted a .953 save percentage in his first four appearances in the playoffs, the best mark by a Sabres goaltender in any four-game span in the playoffs since Dominik Hasek from April 21 to 27, 1999 (.963). It is the best save percentage by a Sabres goaltender in their first four playoff appearances with Buffalo all-time.

Bowen Byram has recorded five points (3+2) in his last four games, the most by a Sabres defenseman in a four-game span in the playoffs since Tyler Myers from April 20 to 26, 2011 (1+5). Byram is one goal away from moving into a tie for the most goals by a Sabres defenseman in a single playoff year.

Peyton Krebs (2+3) has registered five points (2+3) in five playoff games thus far and he is the first Sabres forward to tally five or more points in the first five playoff games of their career since Tim Connolly from April 22 to 30, 2006 (3+4). Krebs’ plus-6 rating through the first five games of the series is tied with Alex Tuch for the team lead.

Tuch has posted six points (3+3) through the first five games of the series, the most by a Buffalo forward in a five-game span in the playoffs since Thomas Vanek from April 16 to 27, 2007 (5+1). With a point today, Tuch would become the first Sabres skater to register seven or more points in their first six playoff games with Buffalo since Daniel Briere from April 22 to May 2, 2006 (3+6).

Tage Thompson has registered five points (2+3) through the first five games of the series, including an assist in back-to-back games.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

THN.com/FreeTHN.com/Free
Buffalo SabresBoston Bruins
Latest NewsGame DayPlayers
1