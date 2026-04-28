Sabres Looking To Close Out Bruins At Home

Bowen Byram would match the longest playoff goal streak by a Sabres defenseman (Mike Ramsey; four games; April 9 to17, 1983; 4+0) and the most goals by a Buffalo defenseman in a single playoff year (Ramsey, four in 1983; Jason Woolley, four in 1999; Alexei Zhitnik, four in 1999) all-time with a goal tonight. Byram would be the first Sabres skater since Alexander Mogilny from April 18 to 24, 1993 (four games; 6+1) to register a goal streak of four or more games against the Bruins in the playoffs.