Sabres Looking To Eliminate Late-Game Issues

The Buffalo Sabres 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday was the third game in a row that the club had a significant lead entering the third period and nearly surrendered it in a game that they had pretty much dominated.
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke about that and other items on the agenda after the morning skate in preparation for their meeting with the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Monday.
With four games this week, have you put together a plan about your goalies and when to start them?
We've kind of laid out a plan, (we're) just follow that plan for sure. It's not only busy week, (it's a) busy two weeks, if you want to carry it to the start next week too. Both (Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis) are playing well, so it really makes it an easy decision.
What isthe status of Alex Lyon?
Alex is progressing. When he's ready, then we'll look at that when that day comes.
How are you planning on getting the club to be more focused late in games?
We spent mostly yesterday on that. I think you're always trying to prove something in your game. I thought we had some real good shifts in the third period. I thought there were a couple times, we deferred to sort of backing out instead of staying on top of the other team……We spent mostly yesterday on that. I think you're always trying to prove something in your game. I thought we had some real good shifts in the third period. I thought there were a couple times, we deferred to sort of backing out instead of staying on top of the other team…..We made a couple mental mistakes late, like just the even just the last two to two and a half minutes were, for me, were mental mistakes that, in spite of our system, that cost us, that we hadn't been making.
That's just focus, and that's just being ready. Our attention to detail had been pretty good, like you said, to that point, we've had two or three games now where it's gone away. So yesterday, the whole focus was about the third period and finishing games.
Colten Ellis was in the starter's net for the morning skate and is the expected starter for the Sabres, and Ruff indicated that Josh Dunne may be inserted into the lineup against the cantankerous Panthers.