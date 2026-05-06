Sabres Looking To Jump To Early Lead In Second-Round Series With Les Habitants

Alex Lyon allowed just five total goals in five appearances in the first round against Boston, the fewest goals allowed in any five-game span in the playoffs by a Sabres goaltender all-time. Lyon has posted a .955 save percentage in his first five appearances in the playoffs, tied with Dominik Hasek (April 24 to May 8, 1998; .955) for the best mark by a Sabres goaltender in any five-game span in the playoffs.