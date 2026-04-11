Sabres Looking To Lock Up Home Ice With Against Hawks

I thought he closed his gap lot quicker. His first pass was a lot better. I think all that's related, (he) made a nice play getting up ice. But I think he plays a real predictable game. You make the easy plays and kept everybody in front of him...... I think he dealt with the year where Winnipeg lost a couple top defensemen. He was put on a power play for a while. So I think the adjustments coming here are, you're not getting quite the same role, but what he's offered us is one, one real tough guy in the back end. He does have good hands. I think we saw that the other night, that in situations where we need somebody to get up ice, he can get up ice. He's a good skater. He's physical, so I think he's a good fit. He's the type of guy you need in the playoffs.