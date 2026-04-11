Sabres Looking To Lock Up Home Ice With Against Hawks

Buffalo leads the Atlantic Division with 106 points in the final week of the regular season.
The Buffalo Sabres are in a fortuitous position with less than a week to go in the regular season. The club has already locked in their first postseason berth since 2011, and after their 5-0 shutout victory over Columbus, the Sabres have over a 95% chance to secure home-ice advantage by either Montreal or Tampa Bay losing on the weekend, or the Sabres earning two points in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Monday.
Tampa Bay and Boston play on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, and the Blue Jackets and Canadiens face off at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff put his group through their paces at the Harborcenter on Saturday morning and spoke to the media:
What is the status of Noah Ostlund and do you hold out any hope for him being available next weekend?
(He’s) getting better, just one of those injuries, just pain management, and as soon as we get that reduced he'll be back…… I do. Hope's the one thing you can have. He was skated this morning. He's skating every day, just trying to get through this. That's all.
How nice is it to have a two-day respite before playing the final two games?
Shocking.....we thought originally maybe off-ice again today. But then we thought there's some things we'd like to work on in a quick sense, with a turnaround, with playoffs around the corner, (we'll) probably only have maybe one more practice this week after tomorrow.
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With the power play struggling, you’ve moved Alex Tuch back on the top unit. What are you hoping for with this move?
We're going to take a look at this for a game or two, which we have that luxury. If we run it off the left side where (Dahlin), is, then we got one-timer up-top, another one timer. So we've got the hands matched up a little bit better. Before these last five games, our power player was on a pretty good pace. We've run a little bit dry, so it's now time just try something.
How has Logan Stanley fit in on the blueline?
I thought he closed his gap lot quicker. His first pass was a lot better. I think all that's related, (he) made a nice play getting up ice. But I think he plays a real predictable game. You make the easy plays and kept everybody in front of him...... I think he dealt with the year where Winnipeg lost a couple top defensemen. He was put on a power play for a while. So I think the adjustments coming here are, you're not getting quite the same role, but what he's offered us is one, one real tough guy in the back end. He does have good hands. I think we saw that the other night, that in situations where we need somebody to get up ice, he can get up ice. He's a good skater. He's physical, so I think he's a good fit. He's the type of guy you need in the playoffs.