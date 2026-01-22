Logo
Sabres Looking To Move Closer To Atlantic Division Foe cover image

Sabres Looking To Move Closer To Atlantic Division Foe

Michael Augello
2h
Buffalo Sabres - Montreal Canadiens Game Preview

1/22/26 - 7:00pm at Bell Centre, in Montreal, Quebec

Buffalo – 27-17-5 | - 59  points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

Montreal  – 28-15-7 | - 63 points – 3rd place in the Atlantic Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 19.3% (20th)

Penalty Kill – 82.8% (7th)

Montreal

Power Play – 23.4% (9th)

Penalty Kill - 77.4% (26th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 49 GP, 26 G, 25 A, 51 PTS

Alex Tuch: 48 GP, 17 G, 24 A, 41 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 45 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 PTS

Montreal

Nick Suzuki: 50 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 PTS

Lane Hutson: 50 GP, 9 G, 43 A, 52 PTS

Cole Caufield: 50 GP, 25 G, 24 A, 49 PTS

 

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (10-7-2, 2.69 GAA, .903 Sv %)

Montreal –  Jakub Dobes (15-5-3, 3.01 GAA, .887 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius 

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)

Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)

 

Notes

The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 17 of their last 20 games (16-3-1). Their 16 wins and 33 points in that span (since Dec. 9) are the most among all NHL teams. This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 33 or more points in a 20-game span since the team went 16-3-1 from Oct. 7 to Nov. 22, 2006.

Buffalo has won nine of its last 11 road games dating back to Dec. 9, 

outscoring opponents 36-24 in that span. Alex Lyon is riding an eight-game winning streak and he would match the longest winning streak by a Sabres goaltender all-time with a win tonight. The Sabres have gone 5-for-16 (31.3 percent) on the power play in their last five games.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded eight points (3+5) in his last eight games 

and he is riding a six-game point streak (3+4).

Tage Thompson has recorded 30 points (14+16) in his last 24 games, 

including 20 points (8+12) in his last 14 games and nine points (4+5) in his last five games.

With one more goal as a Sabre, Thompson would become the 13th Buffalo skater all-time to reach 200 goals with the franchise.

With a point tonight, Konsta Helenius would become the sixth Sabres skater alltime to begin their career with four or more points in their first three games.

Alex Tuch has nine points (5+4) in his last nine games.

Noah Ostlund has recorded five points (2+3) in his last five games.

Jason Zucker has collected four assists in his last four games.

In his last three contests, Jack Quinn has recorded three points (1+2).

Ryan McLeod has recorded nine points (4+5) in his last nine games.

Josh Doan has registered 11 points (5+6) in his last 11 games.

