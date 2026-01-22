Sabres Looking To Move Closer To Atlantic Division Foe

The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 17 of their last 20 games (16-3-1). Their 16 wins and 33 points in that span (since Dec. 9) are the most among all NHL teams. This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 33 or more points in a 20-game span since the team went 16-3-1 from Oct. 7 to Nov. 22, 2006.