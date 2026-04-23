Sabres Looking To Rebound From Game 2 Dud In Boston

Stanley Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Quarter-Final - Game 3
Buffalo Sabres - Boston Bruins Game Preview - Series tied 1-1
4/23/26 - 7:00 pm at TD Garden in Boston, MA
Buffalo – 50-23-9 | - 109 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division
Boston – 45-27-10 | - 100 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play(Reg) – 19.5% (21st)
Power Play(Playoffs) - 0 for 9 - 0% (12th)
Penalty Kill(Reg) – 81.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 6 for 8 - 75.0% (11th)
Boston
Power Play(Reg) – 23.4% (9th)
Power Play(Playoffs) - 2 for 8 - 25.0% (5th)
Penalty Kill(Reg) - 77.0% (24th)
Penalty Kill(Playoffs) - 100% - 9 for 9 (T-1st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 2 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 PTS
Alex Tuch: 2 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS
Peyton Krebs: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS
Boston
David Pastrnak: 2 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS
Morgan Geekie: 2 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS
Viktor Arvidsson: 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (0-0, 0.00 GAA, .000 Sv %)
Boston – Jeremy Swayman (1-1, 2.54 GAA, .931 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Ex., Tanner Pearson,, Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley - Conor Timmins
Ex. Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve - out for the season)
Sam Carrick (upper body, Mar. 31; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (unspecified, Apr 21; day-to-day)
Notes
Tage Thompson tallied 58 points (27+31) in 52 games from Dec. 9 to
the end of the regular season and his 24 even-strength goals in that span ranked tied for fifth among all NHL skaters. He led all Sabres skaters in goals (40) and points (81) in the regular season.
A point in tonight’s game would make Thompson the first Sabres forward since Jason Pominville from April 22 to 26, 2006 (three games; 3+1) to record four or more points in the first three playoff games of their career.
Thompson scored 21 goals in 41 games on the road in 2025-26, the most among all Sabres skaters and tied for the seventh-most among all NHL skaters.Thompson would become the seventh Buffalo skater to do so all-time, and the first since Marc-Andre Gragnani from April 14 to 18, 2011 (three games;0+4).
Peyton Krebs (1+1) and Owen Power (0+2) have both registered a point in each of their first two career playoff contests, the longest streak by a Sabres skater to begin their playoff career since Gragnani. With a point tonight, Krebs would become the first Sabres forward to record at least one point in the first three playoff games of their career since Tim Connolly from April 22 to 26, 2006 (three games; 2+3). Krebs (107 road hits) is one of seven Sabres skaters (since 2005-06) to record 100 or more hits on the road at least once. Power tallied a road 5-on-5 shot attempts differential of plus-81 this season, the best mark among all Sabres skaters.
Alex Tuch posted at least one point in Game 1 and Game 2 and a point tonight would give him the first three-game point streak by a Sabres skater in the playoffs since Tyler Myers from April 22 to 26, 2011 (three games; 1+5). Tuch would become the first Sabres forward to record a three-game point streak in the playoffs since Tyler Ennis from April 20 to 24, 2011 (three games; 2+2).
Mattias Samuelsson posted a plus-21 rating in 41 road games this season, tied for the eighth-best mark among all NHL skaters.