Sabres Looking To Rebound From Game 2 Dud In Boston

Peyton Krebs (1+1) and Owen Power (0+2) have both registered a point in each of their first two career playoff contests, the longest streak by a Sabres skater to begin their playoff career since Gragnani. With a point tonight, Krebs would become the first Sabres forward to record at least one point in the first three playoff games of their career since Tim Connolly from April 22 to 26, 2006 (three games; 2+3). Krebs (107 road hits) is one of seven Sabres skaters (since 2005-06) to record 100 or more hits on the road at least once. Power tallied a road 5-on-5 shot attempts differential of plus-81 this season, the best mark among all Sabres skaters.