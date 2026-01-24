Sabres Looking To Stay Hot Against The Islanders

Tage Thompson has recorded 31 points (14+17) in his last 25 games, including 21 points (8+13) in his last 15 games. Thompson has eight points (4+4) in his last five games. With one more goal as a Sabre, Thompson would become the 13th Buffalo skater all-time to reach 200 goals with the franchise. Thomas Vanek is the most recent Sabres skater to reach the 200-goal mark with Buffalo (April 2, 2011). If Thompson (457 games played with Buffalo) reaches 200 goals with the Sabres prior to his 500th game with the team, he would become the eighth skater in Sabres history to reach 200 goals within their first 500 games with Buffalo. Dave Andreychuk, Mike Foligno, Danny Gare, Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, Rene Robert and Vanek are the other Sabres skaters who have done so.