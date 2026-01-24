Sabres Looking To Stay Hot Against The Islanders

1/24/26 - 1:00pm at UBS Arena, in Elmont, NY
Buffalo – 28-17-5 | - 61 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
NY Islanders – 27-18-5 | - 59 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.0% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 83.2% (7th)
NY Islanders
Power Play – 15.9% (29th)
Penalty Kill - 82.1% (9th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 50 GP, 26 G, 26 A, 52 PTS
Alex Tuch: 49 GP, 17 G, 24 A, 41 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 46 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 PTS
NY Islanders
Mathew Barzal: 49 GP, 11 G, 30 A, 41 PTS
Matthew Schafer: 50 GP, 13 G, 21 A, 34 PTS
Bo Horvat: 36 GP, 21 G, 12 A, 33 PTS
Starting Goalies(projected)
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (11-6-3, 2.83 GAA, .907 Sv %)
NY Islanders – Ilya Sorokin (16-12-2, 2.51 GAA, .914 Sv%)
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Konsta Helenius
Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zac Jones - Zach Metsa
Ex. Michael Kesselring
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)
Josh Dunne (mid-body, Jan. 14; injured reserve)
Josh Norris (ribs, Jan. 16, week-to-week)
Notes
The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 18 of their last 21 games (17-3-1). Their 17 wins and 35 points in that span (since Dec. 9) were the most among all NHL teams entering play on Friday. This stretch marked the first time Buffalo had recorded 35 or more points in a 21-game span since the team went 17-3-1 from Oct. 6 to Nov. 22, 2006.
The Sabres have allowed just 2.48 goals per game in that span, the third fewest among all NHL teams entering play on Friday. Buffalo has won 10 of its last 12 road games dating back to Dec. 9, outscoring opponents 40-26 in that span. It marks the first time the Sabres have earned 10 or more wins in any 12-game road span since Oct. 13 to Dec. 5, 2006 (10-2-0). Buffalo and Tampa Bay are the only two teams who have done so in 2025-26.
Alex Lyon is riding an eight-game winning streak and he would match the longest winning streak by a Sabres goaltender alltime with a win today. Gerry Desjardins’ nine-game winning streak from Dec. 11 to 29, 1976 is the longest in franchise history.
Rasmus Dahlin (306 assists) ranks eighth on Buffalo’s all-time assists list and needs four assists to move into a tie with Don Luce (310 assists with Buffalo) for seventh place. Dahlin has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last seven games.
Tage Thompson has recorded 31 points (14+17) in his last 25 games, including 21 points (8+13) in his last 15 games. Thompson has eight points (4+4) in his last five games. With one more goal as a Sabre, Thompson would become the 13th Buffalo skater all-time to reach 200 goals with the franchise. Thomas Vanek is the most recent Sabres skater to reach the 200-goal mark with Buffalo (April 2, 2011). If Thompson (457 games played with Buffalo) reaches 200 goals with the Sabres prior to his 500th game with the team, he would become the eighth skater in Sabres history to reach 200 goals within their first 500 games with Buffalo. Dave Andreychuk, Mike Foligno, Danny Gare, Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, Rene Robert and Vanek are the other Sabres skaters who have done so.
On Jan. 22 at Montreal, Konsta Helenius became the sixth Sabres skater all-time to begin their career with four or more points in their first three games (1+3). Adam Creighton (1983; 2+2), Phil Housley (1982; 1+3), Calle Johansson (1987; 0+4), Casey Nelson (2016; 0+4) and John Tucker (1983; 3+1) are the only other Sabres skaters who have done so. With a point today, Helenius would join Gare (1974; 2+3), Housley (1982; 2+6) and Tucker (1983; 4+1) as the only Sabres skaters all-time to record five or more points in the first four games of their career.
Noah Ostlund has recorded six points (2+4) in his last six games, including at least one point in back-to-back games (2+1). A point today would give Ostlund the first point streak of three or more games of his career.
Jason Zucker has collected five points (1+4) in his last five games.
In his last four contests, Jack Quinn has recorded four points (1+3).
Ryan McLeod has recorded 10 points (4+6) in his last 10 games.
Mattias Samuelsson has posted an assist in two straight games