Sabres Looking To Unlock Struggling Power Play After Game 2 Loss To Boston

Buffalo's power play went 0 for 5 on Tuesday and is 0 for 9 in the series against the Bruins
The Buffalo Sabres once again were stymied by the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their first-round series, but unlike the opener of the best-of-seven series, where they rallied late in the third period with four goals to take Game 1, the Sabres could not play generate any significant scoring chances until they trailed 4-0 in the third period, and by that time, they had dug themselves a hole too big. Their second late rally fell short, as Boston took Game 2 4-2 and evened the series.
The Bruins got an excellent 34-save performance from goalie Jeremy Swayman, who contrasted with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s second postseason outing. The big Finn allowed a questionable goal to Viktor Arvidsson and what could be a series-changing faux pas, allowing a backhanded dump-in from center ice by Morgan Geekie to short-hop past him. Luukkonen was not pulled after two periods, trailing 3-0, but after Arvidsson beat him a second time 16 seconds into the third, UPL was pulled in favor of Alex Lyon.
On Wednesday, before departing for Beantown, Ruff would not confirm whether he would start Luukkonen or go with Lyon in Game 3 on Thursday.
As important as the battle between the pipes, the Bruins have been successful at dictating the play in the series, which better fits their defensive style. The pre-series statement by Boston head coach Marco Sturm may have had an effect on the psyche of the inexperienced Sabres, who seem to be going out of their way to prove that they are tough, instead of focusing on their fast-paced offense that was successful during the regular season.
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Boston has played a more physical brand of hockey and done so with impunity, as Buffalo’s power play went 0 for 5 in Game 2 and is 0 for 9 in the series.
"Getting the power play going is important," Ruff said. "If you look at the two or three real good opportunities we had, you look at the (Jack) Quinn one-timer where he misses basically I thought half an open net, there was two or three other good opportunities that would give us a lead in the game and (that) puts you in a better place. So it is important.”
Ruff indicated that forward Noah Ostlund is getting close to returning and would be a possibility for Game 3. The 2022 first-rounder had 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) as a rookie this season, but has not played since March 25 when he suffered an upper-body injury against the Bruins.