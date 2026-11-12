Sabres' Losses To Golden Knights, Lightning Show How Far Buffalo Has To Go To Be Elite

The Buffalo Sabres have had a roller-coaster season thus far this year. They win a couple of games and make you think they’re a team approaching the Sabres team that dominated the league for most of the 2025-26 regular-season campaign, then they take one or two steps backward by losing two or three in a row. Being consistently above-average is their biggest challenge at the moment, and until that happens, we need to look at them with a skeptical eye and not be fooled by thinking they’re either elite or in serious trouble.