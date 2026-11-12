Sabres' Losses To Golden Knights, Lightning Show How Far Buffalo Has To Go To Be Elite

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 9:34 PM
The Buffalo Sabres have had a mediocre start to the 2026-27 season, but their most recent two games – defeats at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning – show that the Sabres are nowhere near the elite form they were in last season. What does Buffalo need to do to improve?
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