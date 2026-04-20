Sabres Made NHL History With Huge Game 1 Win vs. Bruins

The Sabres made some NHL history with their win over the Bruins.
The Buffalo Sabres picked up a big 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the first round. It was certainly a hard-fought win for the Sabres, as they came back from being down 2-0 by scoring four goals during the second half of the third period.
It was a perfect way for the Sabres to start off their first playoff round since 2011, and they managed to make some NHL history in the process.
According to OptaSTATS, the Sabres became the first team in the history of the NHL playoffs to win a game during regulation after being down by at least two goals to zero with eight minutes or less left in a contest.
This is a great stat, and it shows just how electric the Sabres' comeback win was. It seemed that the Sabres were going to get goalied by Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman, but thankfully for them, they solved him.
Tage Thompson kicked off the Sabres' comeback by scoring two goals in the third to tie it. Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson then scored to give the Sabres the lead before Alex Tuch scored an empty-netter to secure Buffalo's win.
Now, the Sabres will be looking to build on their momentum by winning Game 2 from here.