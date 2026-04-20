Sabres Managing Excitement After Comeback Win With “One Game At A Time” Approach

“We understand how they play. They've had a lot of success with it. We understand how we play," Ruff said. "I thought maybe the first two periods, we were just a little bit slow getting there, but we really want to focus on our game. We know what the strength of their game is, and they know what the strength of ours is. And we feel that the longer we can stay with our game, the better the chances we can win a hockey game."