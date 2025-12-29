Sabres Miss Out On Top Trade Target

The Buffalo Sabres were one of the teams that were connected to forward Yegor Chinakhov. However, the 24-year-old winger is no longer an option for the Sabres, as he has been traded elsewhere.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have acquired Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick. With this, the Sabres have officially missed out on Chinakhov.

The Penguins bringing in Chinakhov is entirely understandable. The Penguins are in the middle of a retool, so it certainly makes sense that they are taking a chance on a skilled former first-round pick like Chinakhov.

The Sabres will now need to explore their options elsewhere. Given how well the Sabres are playing right now, they are certainly in a position to make a move to help strengthen their roster. Unfortunately, Chinakhov is no longer a potential option for them, with him heading to Pittsburgh.

In 29 games so far this season with Columbus before this trade, Chinakhov posted three goals and three assists. This is after he had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games for the Blue Jackets in 2024-25.