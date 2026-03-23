Sabres Miss Out On Western Sweep With Loss To Anaheim

You look at it (as) a big point for your club. But again, with a little over two minutes left, getting the lead, you'd like to be able to hold that. I think the penalty we took.....we took a couple bad penalties in the first period, and then the penalty (we) took there late, really hurt us. But to get seven out of eight points in the road trip and to battle back from being two down to take the lead, it was a good effort. (With) back to back games, you make some mistakes. We made some, and they took advantage. They made a few, and we took advantage.