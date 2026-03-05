Sabres Must Target Devils Young Star After Bad Parayko News

After missing out on Colton Parayko, the Sabres should consider making a push for this Devils blueliner.
The Buffalo Sabres got some bad news on Thursday, as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko used his no-trade clause to block a trade to Buffalo. With this, the Sabres still must address their major need for another impactful right-shot defenseman.
Parayko would have been an excellent addition to the Sabres' roster. This is because he is a solid top-four defenseman who chips in offensively and plays a smart defensive game. However, the 6-foot-6 defenseman used his NTC to block a move to the Sabres, and now Buffalo must explore their options elsewhere.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec stands out as a very intriguing target for the Sabres to consider.
Nemec is a young defenseman who has the potential to become a very impactful player at the NHL level. The 2022 second-overall pick has already shown signs of clear progress this season, as he has set new career highs with nine goals and 21 points in 48 games. With numbers like these, he would be a strong addition to the Sabres' right side.
Furthermore, with Nemec being only 22 years old, he undoubtedly has the potential to get better as he continues to gain experience. Perhaps getting a fresh start on a team on the rise, like the Sabres, could help him take that next step and hit his full potential.