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Sabres Named The 'Favorite' To Land Rangers Star Forward

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Michael DeRosa
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The Sabres could be making a big move.

In his most recent trade board for The Athletic, Chris Johnston named the Buffalo Sabres as the favorites to land New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. 

"Trocheck is an appealing target for teams looking to get stronger down the middle as a solid faceoff man and penalty killer who can handle heavy, difficult minutes. He’s one of the few impact players at that position who appears to be truly available right now. Buffalo is the favorite to land him," Johnston wrote.

The Sabres have been heavily linked to Trocheck since they traded Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals, and it makes sense when noting that they could use help in their top six. 

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If the Sabres landed Trocheck, he could center Tage Thompson and Zach Benson on Buffalo's first line. However, he also could work as the Sabres' second line center. In either scenario, Buffalo's top six would get a boost bringing in a player like Trocheck. 

It will be interesting to see if the Sabres end up being the team that gets Trocheck, but it is encouraging to hear that they are viewed as the favorites in the sweepstakes right now. 

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