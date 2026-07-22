Sabres Named Potential Landing Spot For Former 40-Goal Free Agent

In a recent article for The Hockey News' main site, Julian Gaudio discussed four potential free-agent destinations for Vladimir Tarasenko. Interestingly, the Buffalo Sabres were among the teams listed by Gaudio.
"If they land Kane, they likely wouldn’t find much use for Tarasenko, but if they miss out, adding the 34-year-old to their lineup would be a big get," Gaudio wrote. "Tarasenko’s ability to score on the power play and make plays at 5-on-5 is a valued skill set, and one the Sabres would love to add to their lineup."
If fellow UFA forward Patrick Kane ends up signing elsewhere, it would make sense if the Sabres pivoted to Tarasenko. The Sabres could use another skilled winger to solidify their top nine, and signing the former 40-goal scorer would provide them with just that.
If the Sabres signed Tarasenko, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their middle six. When looking a specific spot in their lineup where he could fit, their third line stands out. However, he also could be a candidate to play second-line minutes in Buffalo if signed. He would also be an obvious option for their power play.
In 75 games during this past season with the Minnesota Wild, Tarasenko posted 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points. With numbers like these, he is still a solid offensive contributor. It will be interesting to see if the Sabres bring him in on a short-term deal because of it.