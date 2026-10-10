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Sabres Need Much More Offense, From Many More Players, To Get Back To Top Of Atlantic Division

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Adam Proteau
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Oct 10, 2026 12:07 AM

The Buffalo Sabres have had major struggles on offense this season, producing just two-and-a-half goals per game. Many Sabres players are capable of producing much more offense, but if they fail to do that, Buffalo fans will be rightfully concerned about their chances of making the playoffs.

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn ImagesTimothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images

The Buffalo Sabres are off to a 2-2-0 start to the 2026-27 regular-season, and in those four games, the Sabres have the NHL’s ninth-worst offense at an average of only 2.50 goals-for per-game. Offense has proven to be an issue, and if you’re finger-pointing regarding Buffalo’s ability to generate goals, you’ll need a lot of fingers, and even more pointing.

To wit: Sabres winger Josh Doan currently has zero points in four games. Winger Zach Benson has just one point in four games, and center Josh Norris also has just one point in four games. Meanwhile,center Ryan McLeod has one point, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has two points, as does forward Jack Quinn. So there’s an almost across-the-board issue when it comes to Buffalo’s players generating offense.

Not every one of the aforementioned Sabres has to start challenging for the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top point-producers. But they do need at least a couple of them to start putting up points and take some of the pressure off of Buffalo’s goaltenders. The Sabres have to get solid production from up-and-down the lineup, and there’s no time like the present to start turning up their offensive game a notch or two.

Star Tage Thompson has two goals and four points, so he’s doing the job. And Owen Power is having a stellar year on offense, with four assists and five points. So they need to keep on alleviating the pressure on the rest of Buffalo’s roster. Coach Lindy Ruff probably doesn’t care where he gets his goals from, but he has to be concerned that the offense isn’t flowing the way it should be capable of.

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Last season, the Sabres had the NHL’s fifth-best goals-for average at 3.45 goals-for per-game. Losing former star winger Alex Tuch and star defenseman Bowen Byram has contributed to the drop-off in offense, but not by this much. The young Sabres in Buffalo’s dressing room have to take responsibility for their early struggles generating goals.

Buffalo doesn’t have the luxury of employing an abundance of superstar players, so improvement-by-committee is the only way their offense is going to rebound. The Sabres aren’t always going to be putting up less than three goals every game – Thompson alone is capable of scoring a hat trick – but it has to be concerning that Buffalo has lost some of its mojo in the offensive zone.

If the Sabres’ offense does rebound, Buffalo’s chances to win many more games than they lose will certainly improve. And if not? Well, they'll be highly-unlikely to make it back into the post-season.

And that is going to leave Sabres fans apoplectic.  

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