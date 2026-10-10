Sabres Need Much More Offense, From Many More Players, To Get Back To Top Of Atlantic Division

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026 12:07 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have had major struggles on offense this season, producing just two-and-a-half goals per game. Many Sabres players are capable of producing much more offense, but if they fail to do that, Buffalo fans will be rightfully concerned about their chances of making the playoffs.
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