Sabres Need To Eliminate Third Period Letdowns After Loss To Panthers

Michael Augello
1h
Cup champions end Buffalo's six-game home winning streak

The Buffalo Sabres 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday was another in a recent string of third period letdowns, but unlike the previous three, the Sabres did not hold a sizable lead and could not erase a two-goal deficit in the waning moments of regulation. 

The Sabres practiced at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, in advance of a rare back-to-back games at home against Philadelphia and Montreal. Head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice, in which he updated the injury status of a few players. 

How did (injured blueliner) Michael Kesselring look?

He looked like he had a real good day. I haven't had any post practice (contact), but just evaluating his skating and some of that extra work we gave him, I thought this is the best he's looked and the hardest he's been able to go. We ran a couple competitive small ice drills, and it looked like he got through them ok. I don't know about (him playing) tomorrow, but I think he's real close. 

Why did Josh Dunne not take part in practice?

(Dunne) is being evaluated by the doctors, so he there's a chance he could miss some time.....It's been something that has been bothering him a little bit. So he went to have it evaluated this morning, and the initial (report is) it looks like he might miss a little bit of time.

Are you closely monitoring the heavy minutes of the top-four defensemen with the compressed schedule??

I think that's part of the reason. You try to give those extra off days, but I can guarantee if you asked any of those four defensemen, they relish the opportunity to play those minutes. I think we do have to be mindful, when you play back to back and that next day, you got to make sure they get the rest, because of a lot of hockey coming up. I think the minutes may get dispersed a little better, if Kesselring's back in, (and if)you look at it, Bryson and Metsa have done a good job too.

