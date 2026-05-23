Sabres Need To Make Major Push For Blues Star This Summer

The Sabres should look to land Blues star Robert Thomas this off-season.
It was undoubtedly a special year for the Buffalo Sabres. They not only made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but also finished at the top of the Atlantic Division standings and beat the Boston Bruins in the first round.
With the Sabres taking such a significant step in the right direction this year, they should be looking to continue to improve their roster during the summer. One of their biggest needs is another star down the middle. Because of this, they should strongly consider making a serious push for St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas this off-season.
The Sabres were among the teams connected to Thomas leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. It is understandable, as he would be an incredible addition to their first line. Thomas' playmaking ability would make him the perfect center for sniper Tage Thompson to play with, so it would make sense if Buffalo tried to land him during the summer.
With the Sabres looking to be among the teams again next season, bringing in a star like Thomas would certainly help their chances of being just that. While it would cost the Sabres a significant amount to land the 26-year-old center, it would be worth it when noting that he would be a long-term part of their core.
Thomas has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. In 64 games this season with the Blues, he recorded 25 goals, 39 assists, and 64 points. This is after he had 81 points in 70 games for the Blues in 2024-25, so he would undoubtedly be a major pickup for Buffalo if acquired.