Sabres Needed To Hit A Home Run By Acquiring Star Goalie Hellebuyck – And Failing To Do So Is A Lost Opportunity For Buffalo GM Kekalainen

And the thing that really ought to grind the gears of Sabres fans is that Hellebuyck is a cost-controlled asset on a very team-friendly contract paying him $8-million for another four seasons after this one. That contract is highly-likely to look better and better as the salary cap ceiling continues to rise in the coming years. And Buffalo’s inability to acquire a true difference-maker like Hellebuyck is an indictment of Kekalainen and a form of trade paralysis that doesn’t serve the Sabres well at all.