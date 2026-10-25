Sabres Needed To Hit A Home Run By Acquiring Star Goalie Hellebuyck – And Failing To Do So Is A Lost Opportunity For Buffalo GM Kekalainen

Ron Chenoy, Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 1:36 AM
The Buffalo Sabres were rumored to be interested in goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but he was dealt to New Jersey for a mediocre trade package. Should the Sabres have found a way to beat the Devils' offer? And why can't Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen make a blockbuster deal for a name-brand star player?
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