Sabres New Defenseman Ready To Break Out

Expect this new Sabres defenseman to hit a new level.
The Buffalo Sabres have brought in multiple new players this off-season. Among their newcomers is Olen Zellweger, as they acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks earlier this summer.
The Sabres' decision to bring in Zellweger is easy to understand. They traded away both Bowen Byram and Michael Kesselring this off-season and let Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley leave in free agency. With this, it makes that they are taking a chance on a promising young defensman like Zellweger.
Zellweger has shown good promise early on in his NHL career. This was again the case this past season, as he scored seven goals and set new career highs with 15 assists and 22 points in 76 games with Anaheim.
Yet, when noting that Zellweger is only entering his fourth NHL season and is still just 22 years old, there is a clear reason to believe that he can have a true breakout season for Buffalo in 2026-27. The Sabres should also offer him plenty of opportunities to succeed when looking at their current blueline.
It would not be very surprising if Zellweger's all-around game improves further this campaign. He has the potential to become a more impactful puck-moving offensive defenseman, so it will be fascinating to see what kind of season he can put together for the Sabres in 2026-27 from here.