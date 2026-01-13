Sabres Notes - Draft Announcement, Roest Added To Hockey Operations

Buffalo will host the NHL Draft for the fourth time (1991, 1998, 2016 and 2026)
The NHL and the Buffalo Sabres announced on Monday what was widely reported late last week, that Buffalo will serve as host for the 2026 NHL Draft. The annual event will be the fourth to be held in the Queen City, which NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman pointed out is second only to Montreal in the drafts 63-year history.
"This is a place where hockey really matters. Great fans, great history and tradition. Hockey at all levels in the game, grassroots on up, and people have always supported and been enthusiastic about hockey, particularly the team is as competitive as this one looks,” Bettman said in a press availability prior to the Sabres game against Florida. “It's an exciting opportunity to bring it back.”
The last draft was in 2016, when the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Auston Matthews with the first overall selection, but the upcoming draft will be decentralized as last year’s in Los Angeles was, with hopefully some improvements to make it less time consuming.
"Since it was the first time we were decentralizing, we wanted to try some things out and be new and different than you see perhaps in other drafts,” Bettman said. “I think the first round may have been a bit over produced, and so we learned some things work and some things didn't work. And so I think we're going to look to streamline it, but at the same time, we'll try some new things to be innovative and creative."
In Sabres news, the club announced the hiring of Stacy Roest as a pro scout. The 51-year-old served as an assistant to current Sabres associate GM Marc Bergevin as Team Canada’s GM at the Spengler Cup, and spent 11 seasons as Director of Player Development for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and in 2020 was promoted to an Asst. GM and handed GM duties for the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse.