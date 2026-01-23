Sabres Notes: Bryson, Benson Injured In Win Over Habs, Dahlin Misses Practice

Buffalo practices in East Meadow, NY on Friday without their team captain and depth defenseman.
The Buffalo Sabres did not come out of the 4-2 win over Montreal unscathed, as head coach Lindy Ruff indicated after the game that defenseman Jacob Bryson would miss some time with an upper-body injury. Bryson left the game in the middle of the second period and did not return.
“He went back to Buffalo today and we'll find out (the severity of the injury),” Ruff said after the team’s practice on Friday. “We'll know next couple days. He'll probably see the doctors today, and we'll get a better idea.”
The Sabres recalled defenseman Zac Jones from AHL Rochester and placed Bryson on injured reserve. Jones is leading the Amerks in scoring with 37 points (6 goals, 31 assists) in 32 games.
Winger Zach Benson scored the game-winner in the second period, but was on the receiving end of an elbow from Habs forward Zachary Bolduc. Benson was on the ice and showing no ill effects at the Northwell Heath Ice Center on Long Island on Friday.
"Incidental or not, I felt it was a little bit of a cheap shot,” Ruff said. “But no, he's back smiling and laughing this morning, so he's doing good."
Team captain Rasmus Dahlin missed practice after blocking a shot in the third period against the Habs, but Ruff stated that it was for maintenance purposes and that they felt that he would be good to go. The Sabres play an afternoon game against the Islanders on Saturday, and will return home to practice before completing their road trip in Toronto on Tuesday.