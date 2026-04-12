Sabres Notes: Inching Closer To Home-Ice, Habs Get Bad News On D

Buffalo can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round with Montreal losing to the NY Islanders or a victory in Chicago.
The Buffalo Sabres positioning for the upcoming playoffs improved slightly after Saturday’s results, as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens used up their games in hand and now have two games left before the end of their regular season on Wednesday. The Sabres chances of finishing first or second in the Atlantic Division and securing home-ice advantage per Moneypuck.com are at 96.4%. The Lightning won 2-1 over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and moved to within two points of the Sabres for top spot in the Atlantic, while Montreal remained two points back of Buffalo after a 5-2 loss to Columbus at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens received some bad news in the contest, as the club revealed on Sunday that defenseman Noah Dobson suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday and will be re–evaluated in two weeks, which likely excludes the veteran blueliner from seeing action until late in the first round. Montreal recalled defenseman David Reinbacher from AHL Laval, where the former top-five pick has played 57 games this season.
The Habs play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday, and if they lose in regulation, the Sabres will clinch at least second place in the Atlantic and home ice in the opening round of the playoffs. Buffalo can also clinch if they win in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Monday. Tampa finishes off its regular season schedule with home games against Detroit on Monday and the NY Rangers on Wednesday, while the Sabres finish off their regular season with Fan Appreciation Night against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
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If the Sabres win the Atlantic, they are guaranteed to face an Atlantic Division foe in the opening round. The Ottawa Senators clinched a wildcard spot with a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday afternoon, and moved into a tie with the Bruins. The Senators occupy the first wildcard spot due to a tiebreaker, and that spot would face the Atlantic Division winner, while Carolina has clinched home-ice through the Eastern Conference Final and will play the second wildcard club.
Both the Bruins and Senators play on the road on Sunday, with Boston facing the much tougher matchup in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. The Senators take on the Devils in Newark. The Bruins finish off their season at home against New Jersey on Tuesday, while the Senators play in Kanata on Wednesday against Toronto.
The Sabres practiced at KeyBank Center on Sunday morning before departing for Chicago to face the last-place Hawks on Monday night. With Alex Lyon out for at least a week, it is expected that Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff will give Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and rookie Colten Ellis each a start. Luukkonen was in the starter’s net on Sunday, which is a preliminary indicator that the veteran will get the start at the United Center.