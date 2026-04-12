Sabres Notes: Inching Closer To Home-Ice, Habs Get Bad News On D

The Buffalo Sabres positioning for the upcoming playoffs improved slightly after Saturday’s results, as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens used up their games in hand and now have two games left before the end of their regular season on Wednesday. The Sabres chances of finishing first or second in the Atlantic Division and securing home-ice advantage per Moneypuck.com are at 96.4%. The Lightning won 2-1 over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and moved to within two points of the Sabres for top spot in the Atlantic, while Montreal remained two points back of Buffalo after a 5-2 loss to Columbus at the Bell Centre.