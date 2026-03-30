Sabres Notes: Metsa Recalled, Krebs' Energy “Annoys Some Of The Players”

A lot of underlying numbers, if we continue to improve, should lead to wins. A lot of that is believing how you're playing, believing if we keep doing the right things at the right time. We've talked a lot about managing the puck, a lot about the game situation, late in games, third periods, giving yourself a chance to win, and we've done a lot better job of that. We did a lot better job of that late in the year last year, even this year early on, where we got points and games without a lot of people in the lineup, that gave us an opportunity to be where we're at right now.