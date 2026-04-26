Sabres Notes: Norris No-Go, Ostlund Promoted, Amerks Face Elimination

The bulk of the Sabres slow start this season coincided with Norris’s injury in the season opener in early October, and their rally starting in December with his return to the lineup in early December, but Buffalo was able to survive in Game 3 thanks to the contribution of rookie center Noah Ostlund, who scored an empty-net goal to ice the game away, as well as an assist on Bowen Byram’s tying goal in the second period.