Sabres Notes: Prepping For Home Stand, Greenway Practices

I think it's really special. You look at the Tampa game coming back in that game after being up, and then you look at the Anaheim game, and this just sort of 'never quit, give it everything you got' mentality, and we just have to continue that from game to game. But I think the energy in our building has really been great for our group. I mean, it's probably the first time they've experienced that type of energy here, and probably everything that's around town, the excitement that's going on, so, I think, embrace it, but know there's a lot of work to do.