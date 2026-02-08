Sabres Notes: Rosen, Helenius Lighting It Up In Rochester

On the Alex Tuch front, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that there continues to be discussion between the Sabres and Tuch’s representatives, but that it is “clearly not enough to get a deal done”. Buffalo, who have a five-point lead in the Eastern Conference wildcard race, reportedly are not interested in “making their team worse,” which would rule out trading Tuch at the deadline for a package of prospects and draft picks, but if they are not willing to pay the 29-year-old over $10 million per season, than it appears they are ok with treating him as an own rental, at the risk of allowing him to go to market in July and walking away for nothing in free agency. a wise decision considering how hot they’ve been.