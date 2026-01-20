Sabres Notes: Thompson First Star, Lyon Activated, Kesselring Questionable

Buffalo's leading scorer had five points in a victory over Montreal last week
The Buffalo Sabres continue to struggle without center Josh Norris in the lineup, as the club lost their second game in a row in Raleigh, NC on Monday, as Seth Jarvis’s third-period power-play goal held up for a 2-1 Carolina Hurricanes victory. Rasmus Dahlin scored the Sabres lone goal, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves in the loss.
Buffalo will continue their five-game road swing on Tuesday in Nashville against the Predators, but it is unknown whether Colten Ellis or Alex Lyon will get the start in the second of back-to-back games. Lyon has been out of action since December 29th and was activated to back up Luukkonen against the Canes.
Defenseman Michael Kesselring was not in the lineup on Monday. According to head coach Lindy Ruff, the big righty is questionable to play against Nashville. Kesselring was part of the deal, along with Josh Doan, for winger JJ Peterka last June. The 26-year-old missed the start of the season before returning in late October. In mid-November, he suffered a high-ankle sprain and returned to the lineup after a month, but has reaggravated the lower-body injury twice since.
In other news, Sabres center Tage Thompson was named the NHL First Star of the Week on Monday. Thompson led the NHL with nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in four games last week, including a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens on January 15th, and leads Buffalo with 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 48 games.