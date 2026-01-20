Sabres Notes: Thompson First Star, Lyon Activated, Kesselring Questionable

Defenseman Michael Kesselring was not in the lineup on Monday. According to head coach Lindy Ruff, the big righty is questionable to play against Nashville. Kesselring was part of the deal, along with Josh Doan, for winger JJ Peterka last June. The 26-year-old missed the start of the season before returning in late October. In mid-November, he suffered a high-ankle sprain and returned to the lineup after a month, but has reaggravated the lower-body injury twice since.