Sabres Notes: Updates On Alex Tuch, Mattias Samuelsson And Others Injury Status

The Buffalo Sabres' post-Olympic winning streak finally came to an end at eight games with a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, and before heading out west for a four-game road trip while the NCAA tournament visits KeyBank Center next week, the Sabres will take on the crumbling Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on Friday and provided an update on injuries to winger Alex Tuch, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and others.
What is the status of Tuch after practicing today:
I think it just depends on how today went. He'll have some post-practice treatment and we'll see where he's at. I think it's a possibility, but I can't give you an answer for sure.
What about Samuelsson and Tanner Pearson?
(Samuelsson) got some maintenance. He's a guy that may not be able to play. Pearson, same thing, little bit of lower body (injury). In all likelihood, for sure, we'll hold (him) out.
What is the status of Colten Ellis, who did not take part in practice:
He had a little maintenance issue too, just something flared up on him from practice. So he's just getting checked out, just to make sure there's nothing serious.
What’s it like to have the luxury of roster depth?
We're trying to address the best possible lineup to win a hockey game, whatever that will be. We've got options now, and I think that sometimes there might be a guy a little bit banged up, or he's hurting a little bit that you wouldn't even know about that would maybe keep a guy out for, but the goal is to win games and secure a playoff spot.
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After seeing Zach Benson respond following Dmitri Orlov’s hit on Tage Thompson, what does that say about the team sticking up for each other?
This group has become real tight. They're in it for each other, they're there for each other. In every moment, They've answered every call and we've grown up as a team. We've suffered a little bit of pain through that process. But just seeing a smile on their face after every game. Even the energy at today's practice was something that was needed.
Turnovers have begun to pick up the last few games, how do you get that under control?
The turnovers were less in this last game, they were just a couple of real big ones. In the San Jose game, we had probably double the number of turnovers that led to big opportunities. I think sometimes if you're forechecked under pressure, you can be forced into a turnover. I think it's trying to make some type of crazy play that we're trying to eliminate.
Is it tough to sit out players who have been on the roster all season for players added at the deadline?
It is, because this group that has got us there, and I still have a lot of time for all the guys from (Tyson Kozak) to (Josh Dunne) to (Zach Metsa). I've got a lot of time, and I've got a lot of admiration for how much time they put in, to help make us a better team.