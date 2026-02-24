Sabres Notes: Wahlberg Recalled From Rochester, Thompson Heading To Washington

The Buffalo Sabres are traveling to snowy Newark and will resume their pursuit of a playoff spot against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, but they may have to begin that pursuit without leading scorer Tage Thompson. Thompson and his gold medal-winning Team USA teammates were diverted from New York City to Miami because of the snowstorm that is hitting the East Coast on Monday, and celebrated their victory in Florida.
The Sabres forward is traveling with Team USA to Washington DC to attend tonight’s State of the Union address at the invitation of President Donald Trump, and will be attending a White House ceremony on Wednesday. The possibility of him making it to Newark in time and being inserted into the lineup without practicing is unlikely.
“We don't have anything mapped out right now. I think it just depends on how things go,” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said on Monday. “(Tage has) had an unbelievable experience, and it's going to be a tough two or three days for all those guys. Really busy and to be expected."
It is likely that Thompson will travel to Florida to join the Sabres prior to their important back-to-back matches with the Panthers on Friday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. With the availability of Thompson in question, the Sabres have called up reinforcements in the form of forward Anton Wahlberg.
Other Sabres Stories
This is the 20-year-old's first NHL call-up after playing 119 games over three seasons with the AHL Rochester Americans. Wahlberg has 25 points (6 goals, 19 assists) in 47 games this season, but based on Ruff's usual modus operandi with call-ups, the big Swede will only be inserted as a last resort.
Ruff indicated on Monday that some players injured prior to the Olympic break will be available, including center Josh Norris and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Norris skated at practice between Noah Ostlund and Josh Doan, and has not played since January 14th against Philadelphia. Luukkonen was injured just before the break in Toronto on January 27, which prevented him for playing for Finland in Milano Cortina, but he has participated in three practices. The Sabres are still awaiting test results on winger Zach Benson’s upper-body injury. Ruff indicated that it was unlikely that the 20-year-old would play during their three-game road trip. Benson and forward Jiri Kulich were seen skating on another rink at Harborcenter before practice on Monday. Kulich has been out since early November with a blood clot issue, and last week, Ruff indicated that the youngster is still in protocol for the issue, but that there is still hope of getting him back before the end of the regular season.
Buffalo begins the final stretch in the top Eastern Conference wildcard spot, one point ahead of Boston, five points ahead of the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets, and seven points ahead of the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.