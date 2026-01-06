Sabres Notes: Zucker Returns, Jones Recalled, Mrtka Medals At WJC

The Buffalo Sabres return home to take on the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and will get a valuable veteran back in the lineup, as winger Jason Zucker took part in practice on Monday and skated on the left side with Josh Norris and Alex Tuch. Zucker has been out since December 8th, the game prior to the club’s 10-game winning streak.

“He's really looking forward to (getting back in the lineup.” Sabres head coach Lindy ruff said on Monday. “Our power play has been better when he's in the lineup and when he's on it. He's got the most power play goals, so he can help us in that aspect. I think the little extra time helped him too. I mean he came off an upper body and a lower body at the same time and I think a little frustrated he wasn't put back in earlier, but I think the little extra time will help him too, and I think he can help us.”

Goalie Alex Lyon and defenseman Michael Kesselring did not participate in on-ice workouts on both Monday and Tuesday, and with only six healthy defensemen available, the Sabres recalled blueliner Zac Jones from AHL Rochester. Jones is leading the Amerks in scoring with 30 points (2 goals, 28 assists) in 27 games. Without Kesselring and Conor Timmins available, Bowen Byram was paired with Owen Power, and the bottom pairing featured Jacob Bryson and Zach Metsa.

The IIHF World Junior finished up on Monday with Sweden winning gold with a 4-2 victory over Czechia. Sabres 2025 ninth overall pick Radim Mrtka played 15:01 in the championship game and finished the tournament with no points in five games.

