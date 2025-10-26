Sabres' Off-Season Move Already Looks Like A Home Run

The Buffalo Sabres made a few new additions to their roster during the 2025 NHL off-season. One of them was goaltender Alex Lyon, as the Sabres signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract.

While this move did not get a ton of attention when it was first announced, there is no question that it has been a very good one for the Sabres so far.

Lyon has impressed in a big way for the Sabres early on this campaign, as he has recorded a .922 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average in seven appearances so far. This included him recording a 32-save shutout against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Oct. 18.

Furthermore, in his most recent appearance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 24, Lyon stopped 31 out of 34 shots in the Sabres' 5-3 win.

Lyon has also been quite reliable early on this season for the Sabres, as he has had a .900 save percentage or better in six out of his seven appearances.

Overall, it is hard not to be impressed with how Lyon has played this campaign so far. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his hot start to the season from here, but it is clear that this move is looking very good for Buffalo right now.