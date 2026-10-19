Sabres Off To Decent Start, But What GM Jarmo Kekalainen Needs To Do Is Pull Off A Blockbuster Tradee

James Carey Lauder, Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 1:39 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have had a mediocre start to the season, but one thing Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs to do is acquire a name-brand talent that will elevate Buffalo into Stanley Cup front-runner territory. Which NHL star could the Sabres target in a blockbuster move?
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