Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 1:50 AM
The Buffalo Sabres are in the midst of a skid in which they've lost five of their past six games. For the most part, Buffalo's defense has been solid – but the Sabres' offense is a different story altogether. And there's many reasons for the Sabres' offensive drought.
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