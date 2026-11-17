In those five losses, the Sabres have produced only seven goals – and in their past five periods, they’ve gone without even a single goal. In their current four-game losing skid, Buffalo has a shooting rate of just 5.7 percent – exactly half of the 2026-27 league average of 11.4 percent. You can chalk up some of that to puck luck, but it’s also true that this Sabres squad looks discombobulated in the offensive zone, and they also have trouble just getting into the offensive zone.