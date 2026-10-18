Sabres' Offense Has Improved, But Here's The Key Area Buffalo Has To Address Immediately

Nick Turchiaro, Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 12:08 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have gotten out to a mediocre start to their 2026-27 season. But while Buffalo's offense has improved of late, there's an obvious area they need to deal with right away. The Sabres' play in their own zone is lacking, and until they change it, they won't rise up the standings.
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