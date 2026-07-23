Sabres Officially Miss Out On Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane will officially not be joining the Buffalo Sabres.
The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have signed Kane to a two-year contract with an $8 million average annual value.
The Sabres were heavily linked to Kane this off-season. However, instead of playing for his hometown team in Buffalo, Kane will instead be returning to the Blackhawks.
This is certainly tough news for the Sabres, as Kane would have had the potential to be a strong addition to their top six. Furthermore, with the Sabres moving on from Alex Tuch this off-season, Kane would have had the potential to be a nice replacement for him.
The Sabres will now need to explore their options elsewhere if they want to improve their forward group before the start of the season.
In 67 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings, Kane posted 16 goals, 41 assists, and 57 points. With numbers like these, the Blackhawks should benefit from having him back in their lineup. It will be interesting to see what he can do on a line with young star Connor Bedard.