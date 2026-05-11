Sabres On Verge Of Total Playoff Embarrassment In Montreal

Buffalo entered Game 3 insisting there was no reason for apprehension after Friday’s setback, pointing to their resilience against the Boston Bruins and their strong road performances throughout the postseason. By the final horn Sunday night at the Bell Centre, however, that confidence had been thoroughly destabilized. Montreal dismantled the Sabres in virtually every consequential phase of the game, erupting for six unanswered goals after Tage Thompson opened the scoring less than a minute into the contest.