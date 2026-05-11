Sabres On Verge Of Total Playoff Embarrassment In Montreal

The Buffalo Sabres walked into Montreal searching for a response and instead left looking dangerously close to unraveling in humiliating fashion against a Canadiens team seizing complete control of the series.
The Buffalo Sabres are no longer merely trailing in this series — they are teetering on the edge of a humiliation spiral against a Montreal Canadiens team that suddenly looks faster, sharper, and psychologically overwhelming.
Buffalo entered Game 3 insisting there was no reason for apprehension after Friday’s setback, pointing to their resilience against the Boston Bruins and their strong road performances throughout the postseason. By the final horn Sunday night at the Bell Centre, however, that confidence had been thoroughly destabilized. Montreal dismantled the Sabres in virtually every consequential phase of the game, erupting for six unanswered goals after Tage Thompson opened the scoring less than a minute into the contest.
What initially appeared to be an ideal response from Buffalo rapidly devolved into another sobering demonstration of Montreal’s growing command over the series. Thompson’s early goal briefly injected life into the Sabres, but the Canadiens dictated the rhythm almost immediately afterward, forcing Buffalo into a reactive posture for much of the evening.
Alex Newhook equalized in the opening period before the Canadiens detonated offensively in the second, scoring three consecutive goals to seize complete territorial and emotional control. Buffalo attempted to manufacture momentum entering the third period after narrowing the deficit to 4-2, yet the comeback never genuinely materialized. Instead, Montreal suffocated every push, while Jakub Dobes remained composed amid late pressure before the Canadiens buried two additional goals to emphatically close the door.
Thompson Responds After Mounting Criticism
No player carried more scrutiny into Game 3 than Tage Thompson.
After a disastrous Game 2 performance riddled with turnovers, stalled possessions, and offensive invisibility, Thompson’s seven-game playoff scoring drought had become one of the defining narratives surrounding Buffalo’s unraveling offense. He answered immediately Sunday night.
Just seconds into the game, Thompson capitalized on an extraordinarily fortunate bounce after Rasmus Dahlin intentionally fired the puck wide. The rebound ricocheted violently off the end boards and landed directly on Thompson’s stick beside an unguarded net.
It was not an artistic goal, nor an especially difficult one, but it represented something Buffalo desperately required: urgency from its most dangerous scorer.
The larger issue, however, remains unresolved. Thompson’s goal ultimately functioned more as a fleeting interruption than a transformational moment. If the Sabres intend to salvage this series, they will require sustained offensive dominance from him rather than isolated flashes of redemption.
Special Teams And Faceoffs Are Quietly Destroying Buffalo
While Buffalo’s power play deserved criticism after its catastrophic 0-for-5 performance in Game 2, the penalty kill became the far more damaging liability Sunday night.
To Lindy Ruff’s credit, the Sabres adjusted their power-play structure effectively. Buffalo looked significantly more organized offensively, generating cleaner entries and superior puck movement, eventually converting on one of four opportunities when Dahlin buried a second-period power-play goal.
Unfortunately for Buffalo, nearly every other special-teams sequence tilted decisively toward Montreal.
The Canadiens converted twice on six power-play opportunities, and while some of the damage stemmed from unfortunate circumstances, the cumulative effect was devastating. On Montreal’s first power-play goal, Jordan Greenway lost his stick early in the sequence, leaving him functionally incapacitated defensively as rookie phenom Lane Hutson exploited the mismatch before setting up Cole Caufield for his first goal of the series.
The second goal exposed Buffalo’s depleted penalty-kill structure even further. With Greenway and Beck Malenstyn both serving penalties simultaneously, Montreal attacked an undermanned unit lacking its two most dependable defensive forwards. Juraj Slafkovsky redirected a shot past Alex Lyon almost immediately, further tilting the game beyond recovery.
Compounding Buffalo’s structural problems was another lopsided showing in the faceoff circle. Even with the return of Sam Carrick from injury, the Canadiens dominated possession off draws, winning more than 60 percent of faceoffs.
Carrick, acquired specifically to stabilize Buffalo’s lower lines and improve situational puck possession, won only two of his five draws. Whether attributable to rust or lingering discomfort after his lengthy absence, Buffalo’s inability to establish possession consistently off stoppages has become an increasingly corrosive issue throughout the series.
Meanwhile, Lyon deserves considerably more sympathy than the final stat line will suggest. Although he surrendered five goals on 36 shots, the veteran netminder produced a series of high-end saves early in the game that prevented Montreal from completely detonating the contest in the opening period. Nick Suzuki and Caufield repeatedly generated dangerous opportunities off the rush, only for Lyon to temporarily preserve Buffalo’s fragile lead.
Still, hockey’s postseason ecosystem is notoriously unforgiving. Lyon may not deserve primary blame for either loss, but playoff series often demand emotional recalibration more than objective fairness. Given the momentum swing occurring in Montreal’s favor, Ruff may soon have to consider whether a goaltending change could provide the psychological jolt Buffalo now appears desperate to find.
The Sabres will regroup Monday before facing what increasingly resembles a season-defining Game 4 on Tuesday night in Montreal.