Sabres Place Defenseman On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have placed defenseman Conor Timmins on injured reserve.

Seeing the Sabres place Timmins on injured reserve is not surprising. This is because Timmins suffered a broken leg during the Sabres' Dec. 18 game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Head coach Lindy Ruff also shared that the 27-year-old defenseman is expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks because of it. Due to this, it is easy to understand why the Sabres have placed him on injured reserve.

Timmins is currently in his first season with the Sabres. In 33 games so far this campaign with the Sabres, the 2017 second-round pick has recorded zero goals, six assists, and 16 penalty minutes.

With Timmins sidelined, the Sabres will now need to adjust to not having him in the lineup. He is a defenseman who the Sabres have been relying on this season.

In 192 career games over seven NHL seasons split between the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Sabres, Timmins has posted six goals, 46 assists, 52 points, 80 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating.